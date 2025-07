Minister Emer Higgins with John Curran, Chairperson and Hugh Doogan, CEO, Archways at the launch of the Strategic Plan

A charitable group with programmes that work to support families and young people across Ireland have launched their new five-year Strategic Plan.

Archways, based in Clondalkin, is a national organisation that works in collaboration with local and national agencies to “research, develop, and promote evidence-based and evidence-informed programmes for children, young people, parents, and the professionals that support them”.