Margaret Brennan with her family enjoying the celebrations in Molloy’s

Surprise, surprise for Margaret on her 80th birthday!

Maurice GarveyJuly 18, 2025 8:54 am

A SURPRISE 80th birthday bash took place on recently in Molloy’s, Tallaght, where Margaret Brennan was treated to a wonderful day out.

Born in 1945, Ms Brennan, who has lived in Castle Lawns in Tallaght since 1971, was expecting a nice quiet lunch, but on arrival, was shocked and delighted to see a massive family affair laid out in her honour at the restaurant.

Margaret’s four children – Paul, Derek, Mark and Jennifer – along with family members, organised for over 50 people to attend.

The party list included families of the Brennans and the Cummins, with Margaret’s nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and friends, to celebrate the special day.

“Mam first lived in Lusk but in the early ’50s, the Brennan family moved to Clondalkin, Boot Road, then onto Belgard Road in a cottage, and finally Tallaght, Maelruan’s Park, for a couple of years,” said Derek Cummins.

“Then in the late ’60s Margaret Brennan fell in love with John (Sean) Cummins and they married and bought their home in Castle Lawns in Tallaght in 1971 where our mother still lives for the last 54 years.”

Sadly, John Cummins passed away in 2006 when he was only 64.

In the days before the 80th party, Margaret welcomed her eighth great-grandchild, when Derek’s daughter-in-law gave birth to little Arthur at the Coombe.

The newest arrival to the family was unable to attend the 80th but has plans on making it to the next one.

“So, the Cummins clan of Margaret and John has been truly blessed with 20 children. It was a fantastic day with family and friends,” said Derek.

