Four-legged parishioners receive a special blessing during service
OVER 20 four-legged parishioners of Kilnamanagh–Castleview received a special blessing last Saturday to mark the feast of St Francis of Assisi, reports Ellen Gough.
On Saturday an ecumenical service of the Blessing of Animals was held in the car park of St Kevin’s Church, Kilnamanagh.
AUTHORMark Keane
