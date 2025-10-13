Search
Four-legged parishioners receive a special blessing during service
Mary, Laoise and Tara with Maisie in St Kevin’s Church.

Four-legged parishioners receive a special blessing during service

Mark KeaneOctober 13, 2025 2:14 pm

OVER 20 four-legged parishioners of Kilnamanagh–Castleview received a special blessing last Saturday to mark the feast of St Francis of Assisi, reports Ellen Gough.

On Saturday an ecumenical service of the Blessing of Animals was held in the car park of St Kevin’s Church, Kilnamanagh.

Read More


Tensions reach boiling point

News

“I’d just like Councillor Ó Brion to confirm that he was not calling me ‘far-right?”.Tensions neared boiling point as local representatives discussed...

‘Novel challenge’ claiming EPA failed to meet climate obligations

News

The Irish Environmental Protection Agency has been challenged in the High Court over the licensing of a new Dublin data centre by...

Celebration of literature and storytelling at Red Line

News

The Red Line Book Festival coming up on October 13th-19th is promising stories in the spotlight with theatrical flair this year as...

Work starts on €50k sculpture on roundabout

News

WATCH: For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST