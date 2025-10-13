Search
Man smeared his name in excrement at garda station

Mark KeaneOctober 13, 2025 2:27 pm

A MAN who was in a “manic state” and smeared his name in excrement at a garda station, has turned his life around, Blanchardstown District Court heard.

Jack Doyle (26), with an address of Stanaway Road, Crumlin, pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Clondalkin garda station on June 20, 2020.

