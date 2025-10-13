Search
Memorial bench dedicated to all in the community
Mary Betty Whelan (Chair), Fr Donal Sweeney and Cllr Louise Dunne in Dominic’s Community Centre

Memorial bench dedicated to all in the community

Mark KeaneOctober 13, 2025 3:25 pm

DOMINIC’S Community Centre in Tallaght have unveiled a touching memorial remembering members of their community that have passed on.

The memorial bench, set just outside the entrance to the community centre in Avonbeg, honours all members and former users of the centre that have since passed on.

According to community centre team leader Niamh Valentine, the bench isn’t dedicated to “anybody in particular”, but rather to all members of the community.

“We have a huge Active Age contingent here, and the preschool, the after school, and over the last number of years we’ve lost a lot of people who use the centre, members of the board, and even people who use the centre have lost partners and stuff like that,” she explained.

“So we just thought that it would be nice to have something here in memory of all those people, something general to remember everybody.

“We funded it ourselves as a way of giving something back to people,” she added. The bench, unveiled in a ceremony on Tuesday, September 30, sits just outside the front door of the centre, allowing all who come and go from the centre to take a moment and remember their loved ones.

Read More


Residents divided over plans for new 3G all-weather pitch

Tallaght

Residents surrounding Greenhills Park are divided over plans for a new 3G pitch proposed by the council. South Dublin County Council have...

Mother (39) disqualified from driving for 4 years for refusing to provide urine sample

Tallaght

A MOTHER was disqualified from driving for four years after refusing to provide a blood or urine sample to gardai under suspicion...

Plans to redesign Castle grounds appealed by tidy towns group

Tallaght

Plans by the council to redesign the grounds of Rathfarnham Castle have been referred to An Coimisiún Pleanála over whether they meet...

Scheme plans to transform Tallaght Village

Tallaght

PLANS for an enhancement scheme to transform Tallaght Village into a “lively, welcoming, and flourishing destination” are being fast tracked by the...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST