Memorial bench dedicated to all in the community

DOMINIC’S Community Centre in Tallaght have unveiled a touching memorial remembering members of their community that have passed on.

The memorial bench, set just outside the entrance to the community centre in Avonbeg, honours all members and former users of the centre that have since passed on.

According to community centre team leader Niamh Valentine, the bench isn’t dedicated to “anybody in particular”, but rather to all members of the community.

“We have a huge Active Age contingent here, and the preschool, the after school, and over the last number of years we’ve lost a lot of people who use the centre, members of the board, and even people who use the centre have lost partners and stuff like that,” she explained.

“So we just thought that it would be nice to have something here in memory of all those people, something general to remember everybody.

“We funded it ourselves as a way of giving something back to people,” she added. The bench, unveiled in a ceremony on Tuesday, September 30, sits just outside the front door of the centre, allowing all who come and go from the centre to take a moment and remember their loved ones.