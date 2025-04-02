Fr Ben was part of the community for years

Parishioners will remember fondly Reverend Father Benedict Hegarty O.P. who passed away on Wednesday, March 19.

A Cork native and a member of the Dominican Order since a young age, ‘Father Ben’ took on different roles in Tallaght in the 1970s and 1980s.

In the 1970s he was regent of studies in St Mary’s Priory, where he taught Dominican students scripture and Greek.

He had earned several degrees in Rome, Jerusalem and Dublin and his knowledge impressed many.

Father Ben Moran of St Aengus’ and Castletymon, one of the students back then, said, “he was such an enthusiastic person. We all remember that time during a lecture when he said, ‘I demand enthusiasm’.”

Fr Ben Moran said they had become “good friends” later on, to the point they embarked in trips to the USSR and China together in the 1980s.

“One time in Russia we had bought ballet tickets on the black market, and we were stopped at the entrance by the regime police,” recalled Fr Ben Moran with a smile.

Fr Ben Hegarty was also St Dominic’s parish priest between 1985 and 1989.

“He combined his love of scripture and knowledge of theology with a great pastoral zeal and outreach. He loved meeting people and being with them,” said Fr Ben Moran.

He was also Chaplain at Tallaght Hospital for some time, being “very caring” to the patients he met.

Back to his native region of Cork in recent years, Fr Ben Hegarty was ill and was staying in a nursing home.

He passed away surrounded by a loving family, including nieces Claire and Suzanne, nephews-in-law Paul and Denis, grandniece Emma and grandnephews David and Donagh.

“It is with great sadness that we share the sad news that Fr Ben Hegarty died,” said a post on St Dominic’s parish Facebook page.

“Fr Ben was a part of the St Dominic’s community for many years where he shared his wisdom, his knowledge of scripture and fundamentally his deep faith in God.

“Those who were privileged to ever be in Fr Ben’s company always left with a new piece of knowledge about Christ and the scriptures. He will be remembered fondly by all in St Dominic’s for his care, and devotion.”

The parish will hold a mass to celebrate his life and allow parishioners to share their respects on Saturday, April 5 at 6:30pm.