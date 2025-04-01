TUH: Let’s Talk About Endometriosis

Dr Mary Barrett explains the nature of endometriosis and the various ways it can be treated

In recent years, awareness of endometriosis has increased, though it remains a condition that is often misunderstood.

Endometriosis is a chronic, inflammatory condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb (endometrium) grows outside the uterus.

This tissue is most commonly found in the pelvis, on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the surface of the womb. In some cases, it can affect other organs like the bladder or bowel.

During the menstrual cycle, this tissue behaves similarly to the endometrial lining, swelling at certain times and releasing fluid at others.

This can cause pain and inflammation. This response is due to hormone fluctuations that occur naturally during the menstrual cycle.

The most common symptom of endometriosis is severe pelvic pain, often felt low down in the abdomen and typically worsening during your period. Heavy periods can be common. Some women experience pain during sex or have problems with bladder and bowel function.

For others, endometriosis can cause difficulty getting pregnant. Some women, however, may not experience symptoms at all, and their condition is only discovered during the investigation of other medical issues.

For others still, the symptoms can be so severe that they interfere with daily life, making it difficult to work, care for children, or make it to a long planned dinner with friends.

The challenge with endometriosis is that women can experience different symptoms, even though they have the same disease.

While there is no cure for endometriosis, treatment options are available to manage symptoms and improve quality of life. Medications such as painkillers, contraceptive pills, and hormonal treatments can help control pain and regulate periods. Although endometriosis may impact fertility, many women with the condition can still have successful pregnancies.

Unfortunately, there is no definitive test to predict a woman’s fertility outcomes.

Women who have difficulty conceiving after trying for some time can be referred to a Fertility Hub for further evaluation and assistance.

For women who prefer not to use medications, other options are available to manage symptoms.

Many find that lifestyle changes, such as dietary changes, exercising regularly, and ensuring a good night’s sleep, can improve their well-being.

Additionally, pelvic floor physiotherapy can be particularly helpful for managing certain types of pain. Often, a combination of treatments works best, as there are many factors that contribute to pelvic pain.

The long-term outlook for women with endometriosis varies.

Most women can lead normal, healthy lives with simple treatments. However, for some, the condition can result in chronic pain or infertility. In some cases, surgery may be helpful.

This can range from keyhole surgery (typically requires just a day in the hospital) to more complex procedures that require a longer recovery period. For many women, the worst symptoms are experienced during their period, and after menopause, the symptoms often improve.

It’s important to remember that if you have periods so painful that they interfere with your daily activities, you should consult a GP. Periods should not stop you from living your life.

Endometriosis can affect women of all ages, but there are treatments and support available.

The more we talk about endometriosis, the greater the understanding of the condition, and the better equipped we are to help women manage it.

