Most Entertaining Performance: Award secured by Clondalkin Youth Band

“WE never expected to win anything in the Dublin parade, as the calibre of bands performing was outstanding,” said Neal Christopher, Band Director of Clondalkin Youth Band.

CYB has once again demonstrated their exceptional talent and showmanship, securing the Most Entertaining Performance award at the 53rd International Band Championships in Limerick on March 16

This was followed by the Judges’ Discretionary Award at the Dublin St Patrick’s Day Parade.

These prestigious accolades highlight the band’s ability to captivate audiences with their dynamic performances and high-energy musical displays.

The Limerick International Band Championships provided bands from across the USA and Ireland an opportunity to compete at the highest level while also fostering camaraderie and fun.

Winning the Most Entertaining Performance award was a tremendous honour for the band, given the incredibly high standard of competition.

However, it came as no surprise to the enthusiastic spectators who enjoyed singing along as the band marched, played, and danced through the streets of Limerick.

The energy and passion displayed by the musicians made them a crowd favourite.

The following day, the band had the immense honour of leading the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, a momentous occasion in their history.

All performers had to be in their designated spots two hours before the parade began, providing a fantastic opportunity to interact with other bands from around the world.

Band members were able to play for one another and exchange experiences, further enriching their St Patrick’s Day Festival experience.

“It was later in the day, after we had completed the Dublin parade and performed in the Clondalkin parade, that we found out we had won,” continues Neal.

The Judges’ Discretionary Award is a special accolade given to the group that brings something unique and exceptional to the parade.

Their ability to entertain at an exceptionally high level and engage the audience made them a standout in this year’s celebration.

Adding to the excitement of the weekend, the band also revealed their new uniforms, which have been incredibly well received by fans and supporters.

Reflecting on the eventful weekend, the band extended their gratitude to all who supported them.

“Thank you to everyone who clapped, sang, and cheered with us in Limerick, Dublin, and Clondalkin. Your support means the world to us.”

With two major awards under their belt and a successful unveiling of their new look, the Clondalkin Youth Band continues to establish itself as one of Ireland’s most outstanding and entertaining musical ensembles.

Congratulations to all involved!