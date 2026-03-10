Free talk on 300 years in Crumlin

“IT GIVES an opportunity to have a look into a part of the history of the area which may be forgotten about,” explains Aidan Hodson of the Crumlin and Walkinstown History Group.

The group present a free talk by Aidan on ‘300 Years in Crumlin – The Purcell Family of Crumlin House’ on March 11 in the Walkinstown Library at 6:30pm.

They already knew about the Purcell family from Finola Watchorn’s book ‘Crumlin and the Way It Was’.

In the course of the group’s ongoing research on the history of Crumlin and Walkinstown, they came across further information about the Purcells and their time in Crumlin.

“We are pleased to be in a position now to share the results of our research with the local community,” says Aidan.

The topic has been researched for several months, and the group has been preparing the materials for presentation.

They have arranged the date of the talk with Walkinstown Library, who set up the online booking system for attendees.

The talk is now booked out, but the group will arrange another date for the talk to accommodate those who were not able to get a seat.

According to Aidan, “we came across a couple of very interesting records relating to the Purcell family and are pleased to be in a position to present this material to the local community.”

Challenges involved have included taking a while to progress projects, as Crumlin and Walkinstown History is a volunteer group that is involved on a part-time basis.

Aidan would like to thank Dublin City Council local area offices for their ongoing support and Walkinstown Library for hosting the event and providing the booking arrangements for attendees.

Book your free ticket to ‘300 Years in Crumlin’ in the Walkinstown library by phone or online.

For more information, visit the website.