Vacant retail building has guide price of €775,000

A SUBSTANCIAL vacant retail building at Tallaght Cross will go under the hammer with a guide price of €775,000.

The building was known as the Food Court, is arranged to provide a ground and first floor substantial retail unit.

Internally, the property comprises ground, mezzanine and open plan first floor together with internal escalators. The property has large front facing windows onto the courtyard.

The property is situated beside the Russell Centre, a rapidly developing urban area of Tallaght. Notable occupiers within the immediate vicinity include Aldi, Flyefit, Tallaght Cross Pharmacy, National Ambulance Services, TLC – DOC, and Tallaght Cross Hotel.

Nearby landmarks include Tallaght University Hospital, TU Dublin Tallaght Campus, and Tallaght Business Park, ensuring strong footfall from local residents, students, and professionals.

The area offers excellent transport links, including the Luas Red Line, M50 motorway, and multiple bus routes, providing easy access for customers.