Freedom FM announces launch of DAB+ digital radio programme

Paul Kavanagh, Sean Power and Ralph McGarry ready to go on air on DAB+ with Freedom FM

Once a small pirate radio station broadcasting from a garden shed in Templeogue in the mid 1990s, to a well established online radio station with four coast-to-coast FM licences under its belt, Freedom FM is thrilled to announce its launch on the DAB+ digital radio platform across Leinster.

This expansion allows listeners across the province enjoy the station’s nostalgic mix of chart-toppers, dance anthems, R&B classics, and rock favourites in crystal-clear digital quality.