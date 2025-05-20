Search
Freedom FM announces launch of DAB+ digital radio programme
May 20, 2025

Once a small pirate radio station broadcasting from a garden shed in Templeogue in the mid 1990s, to a well established online radio station with four coast-to-coast FM licences under its belt, Freedom FM is thrilled to announce its launch on the DAB+ digital radio platform across Leinster.

This expansion allows listeners across the province enjoy the station’s nostalgic mix of chart-toppers, dance anthems, R&B classics, and rock favourites in crystal-clear digital quality.

