SciFest is a School Fair with flair
Second-year pupils at Firhouse Community College showcased their scientific knowledge at the SciFest School Fair last week.
The science fair, organised by the student STEM team, took place last Wednesday, April 30, as part of SciFest, the national STEM fair programme for schools in Ireland.
AUTHOREllen Gough
