Search
SciFest is a School Fair with flair
Daniel Murphy and Killian Carroll

SciFest is a School Fair with flair

Ellen GoughMay 20, 2025 9:05 am

Second-year pupils at Firhouse Community College showcased their scientific knowledge at the SciFest School Fair last week.

The science fair, organised by the student STEM team, took place last Wednesday, April 30, as part of SciFest, the national STEM fair programme for schools in Ireland.

Read More


Bright future for Irish in Tallaght area with theatre

Tallaght

The construction of a theatre beside Aon Scéal Café in the Tallaght Irish Language and Cultural Centre will set a “bright” future...

Plumber jailed for 3 years for driving at ex-partner’s boyfriend

Tallaght

A plumber has been jailed for three years for driving at his ex-partner’s new boyfriend, causing him to be thrown into the...

New role for former Garda Superintendent

Tallaght

FORMER Tallaght Garda Station Superintendent Ian Lackey was recently promoted to the office of Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, as Chief...

Sr Mairead changed the lives of so many students

Tallaght

A nun was “blown away” by 120 people celebrating her contribution to the community at a surprise retirement party organised by her...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST