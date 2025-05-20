Search
Sr Mairead changed the lives of so many students
Sr Mairead Hughes with Olivia Luc (Fanagans) and Maria Power

Alessia MicalizziMay 20, 2025 9:49 am

A nun was “blown away” by 120 people celebrating her contribution to the community at a surprise retirement party organised by her former students.

With a seated dinner at The Address Hotel in Citywest, on Friday, May 9, Jobstown bid farewell to Sister Mairead Hughes, former Mount Seskin College teacher and founder of learning club Youth Horizons.

