Sr Mairead changed the lives of so many students
A nun was “blown away” by 120 people celebrating her contribution to the community at a surprise retirement party organised by her former students.
With a seated dinner at The Address Hotel in Citywest, on Friday, May 9, Jobstown bid farewell to Sister Mairead Hughes, former Mount Seskin College teacher and founder of learning club Youth Horizons.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Bright future for Irish in Tallaght area with theatreTallaght
The construction of a theatre beside Aon Scéal Café in the Tallaght Irish Language and Cultural Centre will set a “bright” future...
Plumber jailed for 3 years for driving at ex-partner’s boyfriendTallaght
A plumber has been jailed for three years for driving at his ex-partner’s new boyfriend, causing him to be thrown into the...
New role for former Garda SuperintendentTallaght
FORMER Tallaght Garda Station Superintendent Ian Lackey was recently promoted to the office of Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, as Chief...
Beautiful Kirsty (36) had her whole life to look forward toTallaght
A man was convicted of murdering his South Dublin girlfriend while on holidays, following his trial in Spain.On May 7, former soldier...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.