The development at Belgard which will have 133 apartments

4,000 new homes are in the pipeline across the county

Alessia MicalizziMay 20, 2025 9:58 am

Nearly 4,000 homes are in the pipeline for South Dublin County across different development projects led by the Council.

At the May Council meeting, SDCC Director of Housing Elaine Leech gave a presentation to elected members about mixed tenure developments, including social housing, rentals and homes for first house buyers that are going to be completed over the next years.

