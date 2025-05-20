Drug and Alcohol Awareness Week focuses on abuse of nitrous oxide

Clondalkin Drug and Alcohol Task Force will focus on the abuse of nitrous oxide, also known as fast gas, for this year’s Awareness Week starting on May 19.

Throughout the week, events will be held to promote awareness of the impact of drugs and alcohol and supports available in the area, targeting young people and their parents especially.

Nitrous oxide awareness will be a key topic from the Week’s launch, the release of a new episode of CDATF podcast Let’s Get Clondalkin Talking on Monday, May 19 on all major platforms.

In the episode, the Community Reps Forum talks to experts like Emer Loughrey from Youth Drug and Alcohol Service (YODA), Jimmy Norman from Youth Drug and Alcohol Programme (YDAP) and Laura Peel from Neart le Cheile about fast gas and other drugs, and how parents can support a young person that may be struggling with substance misuse and encourage them towards healthy choices.

On the same day, a special edition of a CDATF nitrous oxide awareness workshop will be brought into schools and youth groups in the area, and a free, open “Fast Gas and Other Drugs Q&A for Parents and Caregivers” will be hosted by North Clondalkin Library on Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30pm.

Other similar workshops will be facilitated across Clondalkin and Lucan post-primary schools throughout the week, by CDATF Prevention Lab Team in partnership with Crosscare.

The DRIVE Project Frontline Worker Training will take place on Wednesday, May 21, aimed at increasing the knowledge and skills of CDATF frontline workers on the issue of drug debt intimidation and violence.

A CDATF branch entirely dedicated to the youth, The Youth Drug and Alcohol Programme, will be officially launched on Thursday, May 22, at 10:30am at the Sacred Heart Sruleen Parish Hall.

To round off the week, on Friday, May 23, the Service User Representative will launch the Blood Borne Virus Campaign, raising awareness on HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C to help reduce the risk and harm that service users can be exposed to.

CDATF will then launch its new Recovery Initiatives Leaflet, which provides information on local recovery supports including the Recovery Café, Recovery Choir, and Recovery Roaders, along with details on how to get involved.

“CDATF Awareness Week 2025 promises to be an engaging and informative week for individuals, young people, families and professionals,” said the group.

“By increasing awareness and understanding, we can work together as a community to address the issue of drugs and alcohol more collectively and help the community thrive.”

For more information, visit clondalkindrugstaskforce or follow their Facebook page for updates and to register for the events.