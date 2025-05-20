Volunteers who shine a light in community are recognised

A WIDE range of volunteers who make a difference were among the recipients at the Cherry Orchard Community Awards.

Among the accolades were individuals but there was also recognition for groups including Cherry Orchard Junior Park Run, Cherry Orchard Equine yard staff, Neurovibe Tribe and Bluedoor.

The awards were held on Friday, May 9 in Dublin’s City Hall, presented by Richard Shakespeare, CEO of Dublin City Council.

This is the first time that the Cherry Orchard community have been awarded for their work and dedication to the area. Over 116 nominations were received.

The awards were created by Community & Social Development Manager, David O’Donovan, to shine a light on local volunteering, whether it’s organising local clean up events, supporting the elderly or assisting in education and skill building programmes.

Richard Shakespeare, CEO of Dublin City Council, said: “We are a city known for its warm-heartedness and hospitality, where the spirit of helping others is not just a duty but a way of life.

‘From the streets of our historic centre to the neighbourhoods on the outskirts such as Cherry Orchard, Dubliners have a deep tradition of looking out for one another.”

Dave O’Donovan, Community & Social Development Manager said: “This was a no-brainer.

‘The chance to show recognition to an area like Cherry Orchard for its positivity and resilience is something I think the community should be proud of, I know that I am.”

Brody Griffin, a local young activist who co-hosted the event with Dave O’Donovan, also received an award for his hard work in the community.