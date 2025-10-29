Frustration as people feel let down by housing developer

Residents are looking for simple things from landscaping to communal bins

Residents of Kilcarbery Grange will be partaking in a “legal, non-confrontational demonstration” as they feel let down by the developer and the property management company.

The protests are set to begin on Monday, October 27 and will continue daily for the rest of the week.

This demonstration is being held due to disappointment with a lack of community infrastructure, landscaping issues, street lighting, no functioning play area or green spaces as promised and the property management company, ODREM’s failure to engage with residents, among other things.

A concerned resident spoke to The Echo and voiced the community’s frustration with the way things are being handled at Kilcarbery Grange and how they feel they are not being listened to.

The concerned resident said: “None of the promises from the last AGM have been delivered on. So the last AGM was back in April.

“So, since April, the residents, including the resident’s association, have been contacting them looking for things, simple things, from landscaping to communal bins in Kilcarbery Grange, the locks to be changed on them.”

Bin sheds have been left unmaintained despite a caretaker hired for that purpose, while weeds blossom between the grooves of parking spaces.

The resident also noted that an expenditure report has not been made available by the company to view.

Section 17.2 (a) of the Multi-Unit Developments Act 2011 states that: “An annual report of an owners’ management company shall include: a statement of income and expenditure relating to the period covered by the report.”

Cars have also been clamped in the area recently after the introduction of a clamping service, with issues arising from a shortage of parking spaces to deal with the amount of residents with cars.

“The pressures that are being put on people in and around parking, this competitive parking nature, the environment to have clampers outside your own door.

“It’s really eroding any kind of opportunity for the community to develop.”

Another batch of housing at Kilcarbery Grange has recently gone up for sale and the concerned resident noted that the price tag attached is over €100,000 more than when they purchased their house.

They don’t feel it is worth the hassle to purchase a place in Kilcarbery, having moved into their home only two years ago.

“[We] have talked about moving, that’s the way we feel about it and I know neighbours of mine are talking about moving as well…

“…The houses are lovely, it’s everything that’s outside the front door onwards.”