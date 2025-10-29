‘I would certainly question the pace of the works’

An artist impression of the works planned for the village

The latest line of works in Lucan Village has caused more frustration among locals as the Enhancement Scheme nears its climax.

Bretland Construction Ltd will carry out works between the local AIB branch and the Village Green for the next four to five weeks, which will see a pedestrian crossing implemented.

The temporary traffic plan implemented for the works to proceed involves the diversion of Heavy Goods Vehicles – HGVs are prohibited from turning right on to R109 for the duration of the works.

Councillor Caroline Brady welcomed the introduction of the new crossing and stated her hopes that the Village Green works are set to conclude.

Cllr Brady said: “Now, there is no doubt about it, it is causing disruption in the village, and the last number of works caused a lot of disruption in the village.

“But what I’m hoping now is that this is the end of it, and that we’re able to move on and get those works completed so we can open the village up again.”

Lucan has faced huge disruption over the duration of the construction in the village and frustration is only growing among locals as they drag on.

The Lucan councillor noted that the latest round of construction does not affect typical commuters, only HGV drivers.

Councillor Helen Farrell has questioned the length of time it has taken to complete all the necessary works.

Cllr Farrell stated: “I certainly would question the pace of the works at this point, you know.

“I don’t think they’ve proceeded as quickly as they could have done. I think there needs to be a really concerted effort to finish them on time…

“…I think if the works were to run over, it would really test the patience of the Lucan population.”

Works are set to conclude at the end of November and have affected residents in a number of ways.

Plans for Christmas lights by the Green are reliant on the completion of construction within the window noted.

Cllr Brady added that traffic issues will continue after the end of all the construction, as well as parking in the village, stating that “everything needs to be on the table.”

She concluded: “When [construction] is complete, we are still going to have to look at the village and parking and traffic.

“I have not changed my mind on that – that is a serious issue for Lucan Village.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.