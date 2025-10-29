Site sold for half the value on condition it’s for social housing

A proposed housing development in Crumlin has taken a step forward as it is expected to be sold for half its value with the promise of social housing.

The development at 47-53 Keeper’s Lane, a site owned by Teabrook Ltd, received planning permission just under four years ago and consists of commercial units on the ground floor and 41 residential units above.

Teabrook are set to acquire a laneway at the rear of the site from Dublin City Council, which has been incorporated into their plans since March 2021.

The approved housing body for the project, Oaklee Housing CLG, will then purchase the development from Teabrook following the completion of construction.

The market value of the property is €500,000 but will be sold by Dublin City Council for €250,000 to Oaklee Housing, on the condition it is for social and/or affordable housing only.

Oaklee Housing is expected to place down a deposit of €25,000 on signing the contract and pay the outstanding fee after the contract is fulfilled.

Crumlin Councillor Pat Dunne has called for a timely construction window, noting that the site has grown derelict with work yet to be undertaken.

Cllr Dunne said: “Planning and permission for this was granted in 2021, following public consultation for about a year prior to the planning application going in.

“And we’re sitting here now in October 2025, and nothing has been done to that site. It’s been derelict and it’s been causing problems in the vicinity with antisocial behaviour and so forth.

The councillor asked the council to ensure that construction does begin on the “much-needed housing development” so the dereliction will not continue to concern nearby residents.

If the condition laid out in the sale is not met, Oaklee must pay the remaining €250,000 of the market value, plus VAT at a rate of 23 per cent to the council.

If the development is not completed 24 months after the completion of the sale, the property sold will come back into the council’s possession at no cost.

A different laneway that leads to Drimnagh Boxing Club is to remain open and unobstructed by the new plans.

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme