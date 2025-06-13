Fun and laughter for all the family when the Clondalkin Village Festival starts up

The Clondalkin Village Festival returns this June for even more family fun.

Taking place from Friday, June 20, until Sunday, June 22, the festival is set to “showcase all that is good” about Clondalkin village.

There will be a wide variety of family, music, history and community events taking place across the weekend.

According to festival founder and chairperson, Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind), the three-day festival “will showcase all that’s good about our area – there is so much to see, do, and enjoy in our area and this festival will hopefully showcase so much of it”.

There is plenty of music scheduled across the weekend in many venues, such as DJ Howe on stage in Tutill’s car park along with performances from groups such as Clondalkin Youth Band, St Joseph’s Pipe Band, Funky Steps, Ceol agus Craic in Aras Chrónáin, and music from the North Clondalkin choir in the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Other events and activities are set to include K&G funfair, the scouts in St John’s car park, free tours by Clann Chrónáin, vintage cars in the Mill Centre, Bingo in Bawnogue Community Centre, Brigid’s Cloak in Hibernian auctioneers, Ceol agus Craic in Aras Chrónáin, and open days at Clondalkin Garda station, Clondalkin Equine Centre, and Knockmitten Community Centre.

Main Street and Tower Road will be closed off on the Sunday to facilitate events including “stilt walkers, fire performer, big giant bears, Minnie and Mickey Mouse, a pet farm, Robot Wars, Magician, Viking performer and much more”.

“I am calling out to all community groups and businesses to come on board and let’s celebrate and promote Clondalkin,” Cllr Timmons continued.

“If you like history there is loads for you, if you like music there is loads on for you, if you like fun times with family and friends than this festival is for you,” he added.

The Clondalkin Village Festival runs June 20-22.