Hopes to find remains of Irish hero Earl of Lucan are dashed
Hopes that remains found in Belgium may be those of Irish hero Patrick Sarsfield have been dashed by DNA testing.
A search has been underway for the remains of the first Earl of Lucan in the Belgian town of Huy for the last two years.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
School’s basketball facilities may soon share access with the local communitiesLucan
Works are underway to allow public access to basketball courts in an Adamstown school out-of-school hours.An initiative, led by Active South Dublin...
Pricing structures for Lucan Leisure Centre by Aura come under scrutinyLucan
Serious concerns have been raised over the proposed pricing structures for the Lucan Leisure Centre.Prices for gym and pool facilities at the...
Assurances sought from Minister for Health for the new Adamstown primary care centreLucan
A local Sinn Féin representative is calling on the HSE and the Minister for Health to provide assurances that the planned new...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.