Hopes to find remains of Irish hero Earl of Lucan are dashed
Irish hero Patrick Sarsfield memorial statue in Limerick

Ellen GoughJune 13, 2025 10:58 am

Hopes that remains found in Belgium may be those of Irish hero Patrick Sarsfield have been dashed by DNA testing.

A search has been underway for the remains of the first Earl of Lucan in the Belgian town of Huy for the last two years.

