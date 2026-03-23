Funding approved to progress to the design stage for primary care centre

Funding has been included in the HSE’s Capital Plan to progress the design stage of the proposed Drimnagh Primary Care Centre.

Planning permission for the development at Curlew Road, Drimnagh was granted by Dublin City Council in October 2025.

The DCC planning portal shows applications as far back as 2007 for the development of a primary care centre in the suburb.

The Curlew Road Health Centre that currently exists at the site is expected to be demolished as part of the plans and the new centre built in its absence.

The centre currently caters for the HSE, as well as the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and the Mother McAuley Day Care Centre.

The HSE stated that they are reviewing the planning conditions and project costs associated with the development while ensuring it is tailored to meet the area’s needs.

Dublin South Central TD Catherine Ardagh welcomed the confirmation of the care centre’s location and stated that it is “a step forward” for the local community in Drimnagh and the wider Dublin 12 area.

Deputy Ardagh said: “This is an important step forward for the community and for the many families in Dublin 12 who need greater access to primary healthcare services close to home…

“…Primary care centres play a vital role in delivering healthcare in the community, bringing together services such as GP care, nursing, physiotherapy and mental health supports under one roof.

“This is exactly the kind of integrated healthcare facility that a growing community like Drimnagh and the wider Dublin 12 area requires.”

Plans include a one-to-three-storey building to act as a primary care centre, a crèche and daycare centre (Mother McAuley Centre) and daycare centre (Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland) with a total gross internal area of about 4,041 sq m and associated landscaped courtyards and roof terraces.

The application also includes permissions for a new public space at the south-east and south-west corner of the site with direct access to the Primary Care Centre and Creche entrances, and a new consolidated car park providing 55 car-parking spaces, three van spaces for the Mother McAuley Centre and Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and two set-down areas, plus three motorcycle parking spaces and 18 sheltered bicycle-parking and 18 uncovered bicycle-parking spaces to serve the proposed development.

The HSE’s development plans for St James’s Hospital had caused concerns among the public about the future of the planned care centre.

The HSE stated that their site on the Davitt Road in Drimnagh is being considered as part of the St James’s Hospital Master Plan.

They are working in collaboration with the hospital and the HSE Community Services department among others to develop this masterplan.

“I am aware that there have been concerns locally that, with the ongoing development of plans for the wider St James’s Hospital campus and the Davitt Road site, the Drimnagh Primary Care Centre could potentially be sidelined.”

“It is important that this does not happen.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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