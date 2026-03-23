Residents lodge appeals against Boherboy 611 homes
Local residents have lodged a number of appeals after planning permission was granted for a large-scale development of over 600 homes in Saggart.
Evara Developments and Kelland Homes submitted a joint planning application for a Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) for 611 new dwellings on two adjoining sites in Boherboy.
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AUTHOREllen Gough
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