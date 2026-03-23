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‘It would be sad to see any more children lost in the same way’
Aoibhe Martin-Quinn collapsed and died after attending a rave at the 3Arena

‘It would be sad to see any more children lost in the same way’

Echo StaffMarch 23, 2026 10:41 am

A coroner is to write to the organisers of events at the 3Arena in Dublin to share the concerns of a mother whose teenage daughter collapsed and died after attending a rave at the venue on St Patrick’s Night two years ago, reports Seán McCárthaigh.

Aoibhe Martin-Quinn (17) from Willow Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, died shortly after midnight on March 18, 2024 at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she had been rushed by ambulance after becoming unresponsive after leaving a concert by techno DJ, blk., just before 11pm.

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