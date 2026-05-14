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Funding boost of over €659,000 for flood relief support following storms
Flooding in Nutgrove during Storm Chandra in January. Photo by Dublin Fire Brigade

Funding boost of over €659,000 for flood relief support following storms

Grace HarteMay 14, 2026 12:47 pm

Minister for the Office of Public Works, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has announced the allocation of €659,280 for flood relief funding for South Dublin County Council.

Areas within South Dublin have faced multiple challenges in recent months due to serious flooding.

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