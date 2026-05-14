‘Secondary’ entrance to school poses problems for traffic safety measures

Traffic passing by St Mark’s Junior National School in Springfield has been monitored several times but the council noted that the school needs to decide which entrance should be used.

St Mark’s Junior NS on Maplewood Road has been the subject of several council-led traffic assessments and safety measures which have been implemented, but a lack of measures to help traffic at a “secondary entrance” was raised.

However, the council stated that, due to the residential nature of the area where the Fernwood Way entrance is located, their options are limited.

The Fernwood Way entrance to the school is located to the back of the premises and is a connection between the Fernwood estate and the local national school.

The Junior National School building is located beside St Mark’s Senior National School.

Senior Executive Engineer in the Roads Department at South Dublin County Council, Farhan Nasiem noted that the school has a responsibility to determine which entrance should be used.

Mr Nasiem said: “The entrance on Fernwood Way is a secondary/side entrance located within a residential housing estate.

This entrance already has road markings in place indicating no parking at the school gate.

“Due to the residential nature of Fernwood Way and the number of private entrances along this road, the ability to introduce additional traffic or road safety interventions at this location is limited.

“It remains the responsibility of the school to determine which entrance should be used in the interest of pupil safety.”

Mr Nasiem stated pencil bollards, enhanced road markings, coloured roundels, and a pedestrian crossing have all been installed at the front entrance to the school to improve safety during school hours.

However, the council stated that no further engineering measures are currently feasible at the Fernwood Way entrance.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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