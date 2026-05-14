This weeks front pages – May 14, 2026
The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.
Support local journalism by picking up your copy or subscribing online — your community news matters.
Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…
Read More
Man broke into apartment while occupant was asleepCourts
A man who broke into an apartment while the occupant was sleeping has been jailed for four years, reports Eimear Dodd. Dublin...
Lucan House and Demesne bought for €10 million opens to the publicLucan
THE grounds of Lucan House Demesne and the Lucan Village Green and bandstand area are now open to the public, marking a...
Remembering his wife Josie and her companionship . . .Tallaght
Rathcoole musician Peter Gaynor has recorded a new song called ‘Josie’, in memory of his wife who died three years ago from...
No. 13 bus service is an issue ‘bubbling up’Clondalkin
Concerns were raised about the future of public transport for Bawnogue residents as Phase 8 of BusConnects draws near with a proposed...
New village shake-up scheme to be ‘accessible for everyone’News
The Project Lead of the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme stated that the village would still be “completely accessible” with the new proposals....
Drugs task forces described as ‘an afterthought’Ballyfermot
Councillors and others called for the proposed National Drugs Strategy to go further to tackle the problem of drugs following the end...
Catwalk finale shows how to fix fashionTallaght
Students from St Mac Dara’s Community College, Templeogue were among seven national finalists selected for the 2026 An Taisce Green-Schools Let’s Fix...
Irish Youth Foundation is ‘more vital than ever’Tallaght
Ireland’s first Olympic Taekwondo athlete and long-standing community advocate, Jack Woolley is encouraging youth groups in the county to apply for funding...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.