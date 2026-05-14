Search
This weeks front pages – May 14, 2026

This weeks front pages – May 14, 2026

Echo StaffMay 14, 2026 6:33 am

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.

Support local journalism by picking up your copy or subscribing online — your community news matters.

Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

Read More


Man broke into apartment while occupant was asleep

Courts

A man who broke into an apartment while the occupant was sleeping has been jailed for four years, reports Eimear Dodd. Dublin...

Lucan House and Demesne bought for €10 million opens to the public

Lucan

THE grounds of Lucan House Demesne and the Lucan Village Green and bandstand area are now open to the public, marking a...

Remembering his wife Josie and her companionship . . .

Tallaght

Rathcoole musician Peter Gaynor has recorded a new song called ‘Josie’, in memory of his wife who died three years ago from...

No. 13 bus service is an issue ‘bubbling up’

Clondalkin

Concerns were raised about the future of public transport for Bawnogue residents as Phase 8 of BusConnects draws near with a proposed...

New village shake-up scheme to be ‘accessible for everyone’

News

The Project Lead of the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme stated that the village would still be “completely accessible” with the new proposals....

Drugs task forces described as ‘an afterthought’

Ballyfermot

Councillors and others called for the proposed National Drugs Strategy to go further to tackle the problem of drugs following the end...

Catwalk finale shows how to fix fashion

Tallaght

Students from St Mac Dara’s Community College, Templeogue were among seven national finalists selected for the 2026 An Taisce Green-Schools Let’s Fix...

Irish Youth Foundation is ‘more vital than ever’

Tallaght

Ireland’s first Olympic Taekwondo athlete and long-standing community advocate, Jack Woolley is encouraging youth groups in the county to apply for funding...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST