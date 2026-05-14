Donore athletes clock up impressive results

At the Dublin senior championship were 1500m winner Finlay Cherry Maguire who won gold

DONORE Harriers have had several athletes compete recently.

The Terenure Five-Mile saw a solid contingent of their Fit4life group take part as well as Ken Nugent coming 7th in the overall race.

In the Maynooth 10km they had athletes achieve first and second place respectively with Noah Ferron finishing first with a time of (32.56) and Eoin Durkan second with a time of (34.24)

In the Leixlip 5km Road Race there was a podium finish for Matthew O’Connell who earned silver with a time of 15.49. John Dillion and Conor Tobin from the club also competed with times of 20.33 and 21.27 respectively.

At the Navan AC Simon Cumbers 6km Peter Gaffney finished 10th overall and 3rd in the M50 class with a time of 23.31 out of 185 total finishers.

On the same day in Morton Stadium Santry the second Dublin graded track and field meet took place with some excellent results including a sweep of Championship medals in the 1500m.

Finlay Cherry Maguire earned gold while Lily Clarke Hanrahan picked up silver. In the Men’s Championship Alex Twomey managed gold, silver for Harry Moran and bronze for Callum Twomey.

There were many excellent performances and club PBs at the Belfast Classic International Track and Field Meet, especially from our younger athletes including a new U20 club record and PB for Charlie O’Neill in the 1500m (3.50.38), who also got a second qualification time for the European U18s in Italy later in the summer.

Alex Leonard and Dylan Kelly also achieved personal bests in the 400m and 800m with times of 48.64 and 1.54.09 respectively.

Jack Raftery, fresh from the World Relays, was 2nd in the International 400m with a time of 46.18 while Gavin Curtin competed in the International 3000m line up with a time of 8.17.68.

In round 2 of the juvenile outdoor Dublin track and field league there was a great contingent competing at Morton Stadium with close to 50 of the juveniles from U10 to U16 age groups competing over all track and field events.