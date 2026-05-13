‘Huge mountain to climb’ for Coughlan

Graham Coughlan from Clondalkin took charge of Waterford FC against St Pat’s last week

BAWNOGUE native Graham Coughlan has had a less than ideal start to life as the manager of Waterford FC after his appointment last week.

Replacing another Clondalkin native Jon Daly, the former Cherry Orchard and Round Tower’s man suffered a 4-1 defeat at Richmond Park on Friday night in his first game in the Blues dugout.

Coughlan spent time in England as a player with the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday to name a few and has managed at clubs like Newport County, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town.

He has a major job on his hands however.

Waterford now are yet to win a game of football in the league after 15 attempts and are currently rooted to the bottom of the table on just six points having drawn six and lost nine games so far.

Coughlan was less than impressed after the performance last Friday night and gave a frank and honest assessment after the game.

“Looking at some of the videos, looking at some of the games, there’s far too many occasions we’re not getting the basics right. So that’s a start. That’s where we need to start.

“We need to start on the training ground with our fitness levels. We need to understand what we’re trying to do because we went off script in the second half.

‘We tried to make passes and we showed that we couldn’t. We got ourselves into all sorts of predicaments when we’re trying to make passes.”

“Just stick to the basics. Keep it simple. Be effective. Be strong in both boxes. Be focused. Be concentrated.

‘I’d love to be able to bring in one or two other players to help us as well. There’s no doubt one or two in the changing room will have to get off the bus.

‘They’ve gone as far as they can with us. And that’s just natural. There’s no great secrets there. That’s natural and that’s what happens in football. So yeah, a huge mountain to climb.”

He will be hoping to get them their first win of the season this week as they take on Derry at the RSC this Friday evening.