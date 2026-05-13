Lucan House and Demesne bought for €10 million opens to the public

THE grounds of Lucan House Demesne and the Lucan Village Green and bandstand area are now open to the public, marking a significant step forward in the continued enhancement of the village and its surrounding amenities.

The former residence of the Italian ambassador to Ireland was acquired by the local council in December 2024 for €10 million and it will now be turned into a public amenity and visitor destination.

South Dublin County Council published the Lucan House and Demesne Masterplan in July 2025, which details an initial €20m investment into the facility and surrounding area.

From last weekend, members of the public will be able to enjoy weekend access to the grounds of Lucan House, offering a unique opportunity to experience this historic setting as a welcoming green space for park users.

Access to Lucan House demesne will be via the Leixlip Road entrance. Visitors are advised that there is no public parking available within the grounds.

Paid on-street parking is available in Lucan village, which also allows visitors to combine their visit with the newly enhanced village green and bandstand area.

The village green and bandstand now provide a refreshed focal point in the heart of Lucan, supporting community events, informal gatherings and everyday use, while the opening of the Lucan House grounds extends access to valued green space for residents and visitors alike.

The opening of these spaces together represents a major milestone in improving the public realm in Lucan, strengthening connections between heritage, village life and high quality outdoor amenities.

These developments reflect an ongoing commitment to creating a more connected, welcoming and vibrant Lucan, where public spaces are accessible, inclusive and designed to support community life, wellbeing and enjoyment for people of all ages.