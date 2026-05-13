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No. 13 bus service is an issue ‘bubbling up’

No. 13 bus service is an issue ‘bubbling up’

Echo StaffMay 13, 2026 11:49 am

Concerns were raised about the future of public transport for Bawnogue residents as Phase 8 of BusConnects draws near with a proposed removal of the 13 service.

The No. 13 bus, operating from Grange Castle to Mountjoy Square, is set to be replaced by the incoming D3, part of the D-Spine lined up for the next phase of the BusConnects network redesign, although no date has been announced for this as of yet.

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