New village shake-up scheme to be ‘accessible for everyone’

Tallaght village and (inset) an artist’s impression of the plans for the village

The Project Lead of the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme stated that the village would still be “completely accessible” with the new proposals.

Project lead Claire Fay noted that the new proposals do not harm the accessibility of the village, and will help to make it a “hub.”

Locals and residents have raised concerns and made objections since the most recent consultation period about the removal of parking spaces and traversal onto Main Street if changes are made.

Fay said: “The village is still completely accessible with our proposals. You can still get all the way into Main Street.”

She noted that access to the Priory car park will not change and those who travel from the likes of Balrothery will not have difficulty reaching it.

The Echo has spoken to several locals, residents and businesses about the proposed changes and several have raised concerns with the parking bays being removed.

Residents do not wish to trade in the parking spots that have been in front of a house that has been in their family for generations.

Businesses such as Macari’s are worried about the loss of footfall onto Main Street as a result of the works.

Owner of Allied Chiropody and HSE registered podiatrist Martin Mitchell registered his opposition to the enhancements with his letter to South Dublin County Council Chief Executive Colm Ward.

Mitchell pointed to a lack of accessibility for healthcare patients who hoped to reach his office at 2 College View on Main Street, as one reason to oppose the changes to the village.

The HSE-registered podiatrist said: “It represents a barrier to care for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“Based on their proposals, removing the parking, the handicapped parking, there’s no set-down areas – it’s just accessibility for healthcare patients from my perspective and there’s no allowance for any kind of parking for them.

“Which, I think is just discrimin-atory.”

Fay stated that the council will do their best to find a solution to the parking problem.

“All I can say is that we’re going to do our best to try and find a solution for the resident parking on Main Street.

“That’s something that we understand has to work for everybody, but at the moment we are trying to look through possible problems.”

One of the locals discussed the issue of accessibility for those with an impairment or additional need.

Fran Kane is the mother of JJ Kane, who has Down’s syndrome, autism, three types of arthritis and spends most of his time in a wheelchair.

JJ attends a baking class, tends to a herb garden through Tidy Towns and attends the Cheeverstown High Street Hub, – his mother fears his life will be affected by the proposed changes.

In response to a question on how the scheme will ensure that those with accessibility needs are catered for, Fay stated: “We’ve already spoken to advocacy groups, but at detailed design we will engage with them again to ensure that the design that we’re delivering is accessible for all.”

She noted that there is now an intention to provide controlled crossings after a briefing with local representatives.

The NTA objected to the scheme in the form it was sent out for consultation in and described it as “incompatible” with their plans for Tallaght.

Dublin’s transport operating authority noted that the latest version of the scheme shown publicly did not make reference to BusConnects and noted inconsistencies with the bus gate and stop locations outlined in the public consultation and the permitted planning for the new core bus corridor.

The NTA also raised concerns about the narrowing of the Main Street carriageway and junction tightening proposed.

Fay indicated that further consultation is needed with the NTA to ensure that all their concerns are addressed.

The project lead for Tallaght’s proposed shake-up noted the success of previous enhancement schemes across the county.

The Old Bawn native also made her excitement clear to have the opportunity to provide an enhancement for her hometown.

She noted that there was a “very positive” briefing with local representatives on the scheme in recent weeks, and that her team is committed to making this scheme work.

“In the end, it has to go to the council for a vote and it’s all 40 councillors that will vote on it.

“We will continue to adapt the scheme and engage with the local representatives to find solutions as best we can within our abilities to solve any of the issues that have arisen.

“We really are committed to Tallaght and to this enhancement scheme, and we feel it would be such a positive for the area, and it’s just so important to get it right.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.