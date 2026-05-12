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New Sparkle Initiative Funded by Children’s Health Foundation Brings Joy to Sick Children in Hospital

New Sparkle Initiative Funded by Children’s Health Foundation Brings Joy to Sick Children in Hospital

Echo StaffMay 12, 2026 4:17 pm

This International Nurses Day, Children’s Health Foundation is celebrating the nurses and healthcare staff helping bring comfort, joy, and reassurance to children in hospital through the Sparkle Committee initiative — funded entirely thanks to the generosity of supporters across Ireland.

Established in 2024, the Sparkle Committee was created to enhance the hospital experience for children and families through uplifting events, themed celebrations, and engaging activities designed to bring moments of happiness during difficult hospital stays.

Led by nurses and supported by multidisciplinary hospital staff, the initiative has transformed wards and corridors with colourful decorations, interactive activities, and memorable experiences for young patients throughout the year.

From superhero visits and Halloween celebrations to Easter activities, Christmas pyjama days, treasure hunts, and festive events, the initiative helps children feel less anxious and more connected while receiving treatment.

For many families, these moments provide vital distraction and emotional support during some of the most challenging times in their lives.

Children like Saoirse from County Clare who travels to CHI Temple Street three times a week for life saving dialysis.

Who has enjoyed everything from Eurovision parties to Alpaca visits all arranged by the dedicated nurse on the sparkle committee and funded by Children’s Health Foundation. 

Her Mum Stella said “Nurses and staff make sure she has things to look forward to.

‘She opened her own hair salon in the ward and the staff queued for hair styling and massages.

‘They arranged activities throughout the summer, including music sessions, cooking and even a visit from alpacas. It is a great boost for them, it really lifts their spirits.”

Parents have described the initiative as helping children feel calmer and less fearful in a hospital environment, while staff have seen firsthand how moments of play and celebration can positively impact a child’s wellbeing during treatment.

Trisha Hynds from the Sparkle Department said: “The funding provided by Children’s Health Foundation and its supporters has been instrumental in helping us create positive experiences for children and families in hospital.

‘These events bring joy, connection, and comfort at times when families need it most.”

What began as a small initiative has now grown into a year-round programme of activities supporting children and families across Children’s Health Ireland hospitals.

This International Nurses Day, Children’s Health Foundation is recognising not only the clinical excellence of nurses, but also the compassion and creativity they bring to patient care every day.

Thanks to the ongoing generosity of communities across Ireland, the Sparkle initiative is helping ensure children in hospital can still experience fun, celebration, and moments of childhood — even during the toughest times.

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