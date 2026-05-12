Work begins on new play space

Works started this week for a new residential play space in Old Bawn, Tallaght at a location where an unofficial playspace was previously.

The local council will deliver a new playspace by Old Bawn Avenue on a green area where they had previously ordered the removal of a resident-built playspace known as ‘red swing.’

A petition was set up by local residents with 429 signatures attached to it.

The petition had called for South Dublin County Council to set up an official playspace in the green area.

The council’s Nature of Play 2025-2028 document stated that local areas for play should be within 400m walking distance from a residential area.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.