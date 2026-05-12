Improvements promised may ease traffic concerns around schools

Sacred Heart school in Sruleen is expected to benefit from some nearby traffic works

Traffic concernS around schools in Clondalkin, Newcastle and Saggart may be eased after council committments to several improvements.

Sacred Heart National School in Sruleen, Clondalkin and St Mary’s National School in Saggart are expected to benefit from some nearby upgrade works to help improve the safety and flow of traffic in the area.

At Sacred Heart NS, the council noted that the Hazelwood Crescent junction will be presented to councillors to be included in the traffic-calming programme for 2027. This year’s programme has already been drawn up and it is understood the local authority will not add more projects to it.

There is a controlled pedestrian crossing located outside the Green Isle Hotel on Green Isle Road/Old Naas Road and “uncontrolled pedestrian crossing facilities” at the junction of Hazelwood Crescent and at the junction of Oakway/Willow Drive.

St Mary’s NS on Garter’s Lane has had issues with a flashing amber sign and the local authority has ordered a new part for repairs.

Problems with the sign were previously flagged with them at a meeting between the Road Safety Team and the school’s vice principal in September, and it is noted that it was repaired and now is again in need of a fix.

A Road Safety Education and Awareness Programme was offered to St Mary’s at the meeting and the council committed to refresh existing road markings nearby.

White zig-zag lines will be installed between the traffic lights and the school entrance to dissuade parents stopping to drop off children on this stretch of public road.

Double yellow lines will be painted to discourage motorists from parking opposite the nearby junction with a private road.

St Finian’s National School in Newcastle was also the subject of requests for improved school safety.

Councillor Shirley O’Hara noted parents had asked for the school to receive stronger markings and visual markers that denote a school is nearby, such as dots painted on the road and pencil bollards located by the school.

Cllr O’Hara said: “What they’re looking for is the pencils to be put up outside the school and just to paint the road as well with the coloured circles.”

The pedestrian crossing outside the school will be examined and the school will be noted for consideration under the Safe Routes to School programme.

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