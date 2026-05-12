Almost €200,000 in funding for projects aimed at improving water quality in city

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, and Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, have announced €195,901 in funding for projects aimed at improving water quality in Dublin.

The funding has been awarded through the Community Water Development Fund and the Catchment Support Fund, both administered by the Local Authority Waters Programme on behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

TAGS ClondalkinLucannewsTallaght