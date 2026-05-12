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Modern Banking, Local Service: The Tower Credit Union Difference

Modern Banking, Local Service: The Tower Credit Union Difference

Echo StaffMay 12, 2026 10:08 am

Banking in Ireland is changing fast. New digital-only banks are entering the market, often without any branches or face-to-face support.

While that works well for some people, many still want something more personal.

When it comes to your money, being able to talk to someone you trust can make all the difference.

That’s where Tower Credit Union stands apart.

Serving the community since the 1960s, Tower Credit Union was built on a simple idea— people helping people.

That hasn’t changed. What has changed is how members can access their services.

Today, members can manage their money online or on their phone, just like with any modern bank.

But the difference is, there’s always a real person there when you need support.

As a not-for-profit organisation, Tower Credit Union is owned by its members.

That means everything it does is focused on giving value back—through better services, fair rates, and support for the local community.

It’s an approach that has earned real trust, with credit unions voted Ireland’s most trusted financial services organisation for three years running.

With five branches across Southwest Dublin and North Kildare—and late opening in three locations—help is always close by. Whether you prefer to call in, pick up the phone, or go online, the choice is yours.

Tower Credit Union offers a full range of services, from current accounts to loans designed around real life. Loans are available from €300 up to €100,000, with competitive rates from 6.25%* (6.43% APR) on loans over €10,000.

“At the heart of everything we do are our members and our community,” says Julie Daly, Member Engagement Manager. “We use technology to make things easier, but we never lose the personal touch.”

In a world of digital-only banking, Tower Credit Union offers the best of both—modern convenience and real, local support.

If you’re not already a member, now is a great time to join – visit TowerCU.ie. or call into a Tower CU Branch in Celbridge, Citywest, Clondalkin, Greenhills or Neilstown.

Ts&Cs: Typical Loan Example as at 17.04.26: Monthly repayments of €291.77 with a rate of 6.25% (APR 6.43%) based on a loan amount of €15,000 over a repayment period of 60 months.

Total cost of credit €2505.83.

Total amount repayable €17,505.83. Loans are subject to approval.

Terms & Conditions apply. If you do not meet the repayments on your loan your account will go into arrears.

This may affect your credit rating which may limit your ability to access credit in the future. Ts&Cs apply to Current Accounts – see TowerCU Tower Credit Union Ltd. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

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