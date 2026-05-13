Drugs task forces described as ‘an afterthought’

Councillors and others called for the proposed National Drugs Strategy to go further to tackle the problem of drugs following the end of the consultation period.

Local task forces and other drug services have noted their concern in regard to how the problem of drug use in a local and national sense will be tackled in the future.

Local and regional task forces were set up to provide services for the whole country, with regional services available for the likes of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim and local forces in key areas in Dublin and other highly populated parts of Ireland.

Ballyfermot, Bluebell, Clondalkin, Cherry Orchard, Crumlin and Inchicore are among the areas that benefit from a local drug and alcohol task force.

Councillor Daithí Doolan described the task forces as “an afterthought” in the draft document.

Cllr Doolan: “The task forces are an afterthought in the National Drugs Strategy. They’re not even included in their full title.

“It’s something that they will be consulted with and engaged with by the HSE as the HSE centralise strategic decision-making and funding for the task forces.

“So, it’s a very regressive step. In all my years involved in addiction services, I think this is turning the clocks back to 1996.”

He added that the removal of focus on local services removes the benefits of working through those “who are most in touch with the needs of the communities.”

The Ballyfermot councillor also took issue with the way in which you could respond to the draft made publicly available to view – the consultation period lasted from February 26 to April 10.

The consultation was open to submissions, but only from community groups and other organisations, rather than being open to individuals.

Councillor Lesley Byrne noted that local task forces are concerned that the strategy is “not going far enough” to solve the problem.

Funding was recently slashed in Budget 2026 for task forces nationwide, down from €11.6m to €8.7m.

Cllr Byrne noted minor links made between poverty and inequality in the document and disagreed with this – she stated her belief that these are “a driver” of drug issues.

The local councillor displayed concern for services in Inchicore and other areas nearby.

She said: “It seems to be in this new National Drugs Strategy, a move away from the grassroots community-led work into more national-led work.

“The fabulous Canal Communities and amazing Rialto Drug Centre – the amazing work that is done in those centres.

“The staff are extremely concerned by some of the contents of it.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.