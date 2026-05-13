Search
Remembering his wife Josie and her companionship . . .
Peter and Josie were inseparable

Remembering his wife Josie and her companionship . . .

James Roulston MooneyMay 13, 2026 11:56 am

Rathcoole musician Peter Gaynor has recorded a new song called ‘Josie’, in memory of his wife who died three years ago from a sudden heart attack.

The local musician from Beechwood Lawns, Rathcoole has written a new song to remember his loved wife of 50 years after her death in February 2023.

Read More


New village shake-up scheme to be ‘accessible for everyone’

News

The Project Lead of the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme stated that the village would still be “completely accessible” with the new proposals.Project...

Pharmacy technicians graduate

Business

GRADUATION: The graduation ceremony for those who completed Level 3 Diplomas in the IPU Professional Academy’s Pharmacy Technicians course in the Royal...

Catwalk finale shows how to fix fashion

Tallaght

Students from St Mac Dara’s Community College, Templeogue were among seven national finalists selected for the 2026 An Taisce Green-Schools Let’s Fix...

Irish Youth Foundation is ‘more vital than ever’

Tallaght

Ireland’s first Olympic Taekwondo athlete and long-standing community advocate, Jack Woolley is encouraging youth groups in the county to apply for funding...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST