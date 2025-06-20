Search
Funding secured to celebrate ‘matchbox’ mural of old tram
The old Terenure to Blessington tram

Funding secured to celebrate ‘matchbox’ mural of old tram

Alessia MicalizziJune 20, 2025 9:15 am

Tallaght Community Council secured permission and funding to bring one more piece of public art in the village to extend their local art trail.

The “Matchbox” mural will celebrate and spotlight the old Terenure to Blessington tram, “an almost forgotten piece of 19-20th century transport infrastructure,” they explained.

Read More


Active start helps kids build resilience

Tallaght

Over 200 children across Tallaght primary schools benefited from a programme that helped them having a better transition from preschool.With four schools...

Old Bawn’s green area is under consideration for playground plans

Tallaght

South Dublin County Council will consider the establishment of play facilities in an Old Bawn green area where residents had set up...

Proposal to use public park for special education class rejected

Tallaght

A Councillor’s proposal to use public park land for a special education class was rejected in the name of “good design” and...

Nina family fun day

Tallaght

NINA for Life Suicide Awareness group will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 21, between 12 noon and 4pm on...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST