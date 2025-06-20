Funding secured to celebrate ‘matchbox’ mural of old tram
Tallaght Community Council secured permission and funding to bring one more piece of public art in the village to extend their local art trail.
The “Matchbox” mural will celebrate and spotlight the old Terenure to Blessington tram, “an almost forgotten piece of 19-20th century transport infrastructure,” they explained.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
