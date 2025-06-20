Lens Media contribution to council reduced by €276,018

THE operators of a planned movie studios in Grange Castle Business Park were successful in an appeal over planning contributions with South Dublin County Council.

In December, SDCC granted a ten-year planning permission to Lens Media Ltd for a movie studios in Grange Castle Business Park.

Lens Media appealed to An Bord Pleanála in relation to contributions, which are set out as part of the conditions granted with successful planning applications, including local infrastructure benefits.

The board ruled that combined public infrastructure and special planning contributions to be paid by Lens Media Ltd to the council be reduced by a cumulative €276,018.

The ruling by the Board found the developer will pay a financial contribution of €8,726,991 in respect of public infrastructure and facilities benefiting development within the area.

The Board deducted Condition No. 25 which stated the developer shall pay a special contribution of €143,112 to the planning authority for junction upgrades at the R120 Newcastle Village-Peamount Road.

The Board also found the contribution rate for industrial / commercial development (€119.52 per sqm) is applied to the exempted areas, and would result in a reduction of €132,906.24 in development contributions.

The 56-acre site is set to include 20 individual structures over 74,000 square metres of floor space.

Lens Media acquired the lands from the local authority in 2020, for a sum totalling €26.4m and paid an additional €1.1m for an additional eight acres one year later.

The development includes six sound stage buildings that comprise 11 internal sound stages, along with ancillary offices.

