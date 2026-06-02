Further measures need to ensure flooding is not continuous issue
Further measures must be implemented by the council to ensure flooding is not a continuous issue in South Dublin.
Flooding has been reported frequently at the pedestrian school crossing at Ballyroan Crescent, where water has been seen rising from underneath the road surface following heavy rain.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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