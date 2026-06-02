Apartments vacant for two years almost filled

The apartments at Loreto Gate which were vacant for two years

The majority of the homes at the newly opened Loreto Gate apartments in Rathfarnham have been allocated, with all spaces expected to be filled soon.

35 out of the 37 homes at Loreto Gate on Grange Road, Rathfarnham have been distributed to eligible households on the council list, with the two vacancies set to be filled as a matter of priority, according to the local authority.