Planning and design stage costs €180k for scheme

A total of €180,000 was allocated for the Knocklyon to Ballyboden Active and Sustainable Travel Scheme by the National Transport Authority for the scheme’s design stage.

It was previously reported that this sum is the cost of the scheme’s completion but in fact it only covers the design and planning stage.

The preliminary design stage of the scheme has been completed and planning permission has been approved.

It is anticipated that the scheme will proceed to the detailed design and construction stage in 2027, with construction costs yet to be confirmed.

The primary route of the scheme is a 4km stretch of road, starting at Firhouse Road and continuing through Knocklyon Road, Dargle Wood, Templeroan Road, Scholarstown Road, Ballyboden Way and terminating to the east at the junction between Scholarstown and Edmondstown Road.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme