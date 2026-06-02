Proposals to demolish stone cottages refused

The stone cottage which is forming part of the development site at Muldowney’s Pub

PLANNING has been refused for the demolition of existing stone cottages on which works have commenced at Hayden House and cottages on Main Street Rathcoole.

The site, which is forming part of the development site at Muldowney’s Pub, included plans for the demolition of existing stone cottages on which works have commenced, reconstruction of cottages in modern materials to match existing structures in form to allow for two two-bedroom single storey residential units and reuse of the existing roof slates to the front and new roof slates to the rear.

Proposals included the construction of yard boundary walls within the site using reclaimed stone from the cottages.

In making its decision, South Dublin County Council informed applicant Benduff Ireland Ltd, saying “The proposed development, by virtue of loss of original built fabric and building stock, would adversely affect the character and streetscape of the Rathcoole Village Architectural Conservation Area”.

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