Disappointing that the regeneration plans for Labre Park site is halted

The regeneration of Labre Park has been halted by Dublin City Council following the publication of a recent flood report, a move that has been described as “bitterly disappointing.”

Labre Park, the country’s oldest traveller accommodation scheme, was built in 1967 and has faced constant setbacks since regeneration was first planned in 1999.

A 2019 report showed that the site was a major flooding risk after extensive plans were put in place, which caused further setbacks to the regeneration.

Councillor Daithí Doolan requested access to the latest flood report which was blamed for the most recent delay in development, as it has not been made readily available to councillors.

He said that Councillors “need to be doing all we can to progress” regeneration plans, whilst communicating “openly and honestly” with Labre Park residents.

“It is bitterly disappointing as a public representative so I can appreciate how disappointing it is for residents. I met a number of residents from Labre Park who have been waiting three generations for the regeneration of Labre Park and they absolutely deserve it” Councillor Doolan said.

During this month’s South Central Area Committee meeting, Assistant Chief Executive for housing, Mick Mulhern said,

“The Housing Department recognises that the failure to secure approval for the regeneration plan has been deeply frustrating for the local community. After initial engagement with stakeholders a revised approach has been adopted.”

The current regeneration plans include the refurbishment of “18 existing homes, the delivery of 12 new homes and a range of broader estate upgrade work.”

According to the report, works on existing homes will commence in late 2026 and the completion of broader works such as drainage and lighting improvements subject to funding approval.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.