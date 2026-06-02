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Rezoning of St Edmundsbury land for 540 homes receives 1,500 submissions
The land located on the way into Lucan

Rezoning of St Edmundsbury land for 540 homes receives 1,500 submissions

James Roulston MooneyJune 2, 2026 8:51 am

Locals declared opposition to the rezoning of land in Lucan for over 500 homes and noted worries about overdevelopment as the council’s head indicated support.

More than €4m worth of Lucan land owned by JP McManus and John Magnier has received support to host approximately 540 new homes from the local council’s Chief Executive.

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