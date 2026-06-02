New chapter for McCabe with Chelsea

Kilnamanagh native Katie McCabe has signed for Chelsea FC after ending her ten year stay with Arsenal this summer.

Captain of the Republic of Ireland national team, McCabe has signed with Chelsea until 2029 with the option of an extra year also included in the contract.

The 30-year-old makes the switch to West London following a 10 year stay with Arsenal which saw her win the WSL title as well as the Women’s Champions League back in 2024.

Making over 300 appearances and scoring 36 goals from left back, McCabe became a firm fan favourite along the way being voted player of the season in 2021 and 2023.

Chelsea are one of the powerhouses of women’s football alongside the likes of Arsenal and had won six league titles in a row before Manchester City dethroned them the season just gone.

McCabe is looking to bring back success to Stamford Bridge and begin another dynasty.

‘It’s a new chapter in my career. This is something that I feel I’m ready for right now.

‘I’m really excited to get going and show the Chelsea fans how ready I am to perform for the badge. I’m so looking forward to walking out at Stamford Bridge as a home player, being around the fan base and competing for trophies on all fronts.

‘This club has been successful for so many years. I want to keep pushing and driving that, and for me, it’s about bringing that success back to Chelsea.’