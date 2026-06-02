Man dies after swimming across Liffey following alleged assault

UPDATED: Gardaí are investigating incidents in Islandbridge and Chapelizod that are believed to have led to the death of 32-year-old Thomas Griffin on Sunday.

Griffin passed away in St James’s Hospital on Sunday after an alleged incident of assault at the War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge on Saturday night at approximately 10:20pm.

Gardaí noted that Griffin was found on lands adjacent to Chapelizod Road after further reports of a man swimming across the River Liffey.

He was treated at the scene by personnel from the Dublin Fire Brigade before being removed by ambulance to hospital, where he later passed away.

A statement from Ballyfermot councillor Daithí Doolan reads: “I want to send deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Thomas Griffin. His death was tragic, made worse by the questions that surround his untimely death.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything on Saturday night in or around Memorial Gardens to please contact the Gardaí.

“It is hugely important that we find out what happened to Thomas. His family and friends deserve to know what happened to their loved one.”

A post-mortem examination will be carried out. The investigation is being carried out under a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Any persons or road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between the hours of 9:00pm to 10:45:pm on Saturday 30th May 2026 – are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.