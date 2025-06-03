Future of arts festival remains uncertain following meeting
THE future of a major arts festival in Ballyfermot is still uncertain after an emergency meeting with council officials last week.
The Ballyfermot Cherry Orchard Arts Festival is a festival of art, culture and fun- filled activities that takes place each July.
AUTHORMark Keane
