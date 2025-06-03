Search
Future of arts festival remains uncertain following meeting
Members of the community enjoying the festival last year

Future of arts festival remains uncertain following meeting

Mark KeaneJune 3, 2025 12:51 pm

THE future of a major arts festival in Ballyfermot is still uncertain after an emergency meeting with council officials last week.

The Ballyfermot Cherry Orchard Arts Festival is a festival of art, culture and fun- filled activities that takes place each July.

Read More


Local Faces: Liam McDonald

Tallaght

Upon meeting Firhouse resident Liam McDonald, one thinks ‘what a nice guy. A humble, soft-spoken gentleman.’He very much is all of those...

Vine Group host Summer Time Special fundraiser

Tallaght

ON SUNDAY, the Vine Group will kick off their fundraising for their Help Us Help Others 2025 campaign. The group will be...

This weeks front pages – May 29, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

Gardai investigate arson attack on innocent family

Latest

GARDAI continue to investigate an arson attack in Ballyfermot, which has forced an innocent family from their home, reports Maurice Garvey. The...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST